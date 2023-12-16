Watch Now:

Fairbairn (quad) was activated off injured reserve and will kick Sunday against the Titans.

Fairbairn hasn't played since Week 10 due a groin injury, but his absence was sorely missed given Matt Ammendola had missed three of his nine field-goal attempts. The Texans offense might be a bit more inefficient with C.J. Stroud (concussion) not playing Sunday.

