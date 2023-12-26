Fairbairn did not attempt a field goal and converted both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 36-22 loss to the Browns in Week 16.

The Browns struck early and never let up, which limited Houston's need to settle for three points. Not that the Texans had to make any decisions about going for a field goal. Houston's offense had exactly one snap in Cleveland territory over the first three quarters. If C.J. Stroud (concussion) can return for Week 17 against Tennessee, or the team can get competent play from the backup QBs, Fairbairn could be a factor again. The placekicker converted all four field-goal attempts against the Titans in Week 15.