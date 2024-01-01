Fairbairn converted all four field-goal attempts and both extra-point kicks in Sunday's 26-3 win over Tennessee in Week 17.

Fairbairn continued his steady season and hasn't missed a kick of any kind since Week 2. For the season, he's been successful on 26 of 27 FGA and all 19 extra-point kicks. If not for missing five games due to injury, when replacement Matt Ammendola was presented nine field-goal attempts and 11 extra-point tries, Fairbairn would be among the top scoring kickers in the NFL.