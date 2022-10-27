Grugier-Hill will be cut by the Texans at his request, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
While it is unclear Grugier-Hill's reason to leave the team, a league source confirms this news. He's logged 40 tackles and one pass breakup through his six games with the Texans.
