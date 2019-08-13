Coutee (ankle) will not play preseason Week 2 against the Lions, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Coutee, who missed significant time last season due to a hamstring injury, hurt his ankle in the preseason opener. While the injury is not considered serious, Coutee could miss more than just this weekend's game against Detroit. The Texans are hoping he'll be back for the season-opener against New Orleans.

