Coutee (knee), who is listed as questionable, is expected to play Sunday at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The 23-year-old received the questionable tag despite putting in full practice sessions Thursday and Friday, so it's no surprise he's likely to suit up versus the Bears. Coutee erupted with eight catches for 141 yards last week and should continue to see a significant snap share given the recent thinning of Houston's receiving corps. Fellow wideout Brandin Cooks (foot/neck) is also expected to play despite being labeled questionable.