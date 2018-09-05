Texans' Kevin Johnson: Expected to clear concussion protocol
Johnson (concussion) was a limited participant in practice and is expected to clear the concussion protocol Wednesday, James Palmer of NFL Network reports.
Johnson has not participated in practice since suffering a concussion during the Texans' second preseason game against the 49ers. The 26-year-old, who earned praise for his growth this offseason, is expected to suit up as a starter opposite Jonathan Joseph for the season opener against the Patriots on Sunday.
