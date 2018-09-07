Texans' Kevin Johnson: Ready to go
Johnson has been cleared from concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson is thus ready to take the field in Sunday's season opener against the Patriots in a game the cornerback will be allowed to handle a normal amount of snaps, per head coach Bill O'Brien. Don't count on him for worthwhile IDP production, though, as the underperforming 2015 first-rounder faces a tough Week 1 matchup against a Tom Brady-led offense that averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt in 2017.
More News
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Expected to clear concussion protocol•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Expected to practice Wednesday•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Still in concussion protocol•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Suffers concussion Saturday•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Enjoying good health•
-
Texans' Kevin Johnson: Full participant at OTAs•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
TNF recap, and the latest news
The Falcons looked a lot like their 2017 selves. For many reasons, the Eagles didn't. If you...
-
Bold Predictions for 2018
Our Fantasy staff makes bold predictions and award picks as the season gets set to begin.
-
What to do with Le'Veon Bell?
Le'Veon Bell is missing from the Steelers plans. When will he come back? Who knows?! Dave Richard...
-
Week 1 non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Debating Mixon vs. Hunt for DFS
Jamey Eisenberg and Heath Cummings go head-to-head in a player comparison of Kareem Hunt vs....
-
Nine things to know about Week 1
Heath Cummings tells you nine things you need to know for Week 1.