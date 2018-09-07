Johnson has been cleared from concussion protocol, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson is thus ready to take the field in Sunday's season opener against the Patriots in a game the cornerback will be allowed to handle a normal amount of snaps, per head coach Bill O'Brien. Don't count on him for worthwhile IDP production, though, as the underperforming 2015 first-rounder faces a tough Week 1 matchup against a Tom Brady-led offense that averaged 7.9 yards per pass attempt in 2017.

More News
Our Latest Stories