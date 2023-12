Ammendola was elevated to the Texans' active roster Saturday, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

This will mark Ammendola's fourth consecutive game as Houston's kicker. He has gone 3-of-6 on field goal attempts and 9-of-9 on extra-points. The anticipation is Ka'imi Fairbairn (quadriceps) will be activated next week as the team's eighth and final designated return. Thus, this should be Ammendola's final elevation.