Cobb caught all four targets for 95 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-21 loss to the Steelers.

Cobb led the Texans in receiving yards and showed an impressive ability to run after the catch with a 28-yard TD in the first quarter. While QB Deshaun Watson spread the ball around to eight different pass-catchers, Cobb was targeted four times -- just one shy of the team-high. Cobb is behind Will Fuller and Brandin Cooks in the pecking order, but he has value in deeper fantasy leagues and should be an option in Week 4 against the Vikings, who have allowed 299.3 passing yards per game this season.