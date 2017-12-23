Texans' Ryan Malleck: Joins 53-man roster
Malleck was promoted to the Texans' 53-man roster Saturday.
Malleck join Houston's practice squad in late November, and will make his NFL debut as the team's No. 2 tight end with Stephen Anderson the only other tight end on the roster not on injured reserve. The 24-year-old doesn't provide much fantasy intrigue given the Texans' abysmal quarterback situation.
