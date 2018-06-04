Steelers' Ryan Malleck: Signs with Pittsburgh
Malleck signed a contract with the Steelers on Monday, Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
An undrafted free agent back in 2015, Malleck has struggled to remain rostered in the NFL, with his only regular season action coming in two games with the Texas last season. He tallied just one reception for three yards during those contests before being released in the offseason. Malleck will look to shine during minicamp and potentially training camp with the hopes of earning a spot on the Steelers' final roster.
