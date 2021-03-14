The Dolphins are trading Lawson to the Texans in exchange for Benardrick McKinney (shoulder) and a swap of late-round picks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Per Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com, Miami will swap their 2021 sixth-round pick in exchange for Houston's 2021 seventh-round pick as part of the deal. Lawson and McKinney are set for a similar cap hit for next season, with both linebackers carrying salaries in the $8 million range, making that aspect of the deal essentially a wash. In essence, the Texans will hope for a player capable of filling part of the void left by J.J. Watt's departure in the form of Lawson, while the Dolphins will look for Benardrick McKinney to bolster their lackluster run defense. New defensive coordinator Lovie Smith's scheme could allow Lawson to line up at both outside linebacker and defensive end, depending on the situation.