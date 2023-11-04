Rankins (knee) is considered questionable to play in Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston reports.
Rankins missed his first game of the season during last Sunday's loss to the Panthers due to a knee injury. The 29-year-old continued to deal with this issue as a limited participant throughout all three practices for Houston in Week 9, leaving his status up in the air against Tampa Bay. Rankins has accumulated 17 tackles and a sack through six games this season, and, should he remain sidelined, then Khalil Davis, Kurt Hinish and Hassan Ridgeway could all be in line for increased playing time at defensive tackle.
