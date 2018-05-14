Texans' Stephen Morris: Claimed by Houston
Morris was claimed off waivers Monday by the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Morris was waived by the Seahawks three days ago after spending a month under contract with the team. With Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb the only quarterbacks on the Texans' roster behind Deshaun Watson, Morris should have a legitimate shot at competing for a backup job this offseason.
More News
-
First post-NFL Draft mock
In our first mock draft following the NFL Draft, Jamey Eisenberg breaks down the results, including...
-
Day 2 of the NFL Draft heavy on WR
Jamey Eisenberg breaks down Christian Kirk (Arizona), Anthony Miller (Chicago), Courtland Sutton...
-
2018 draft: Johnson heads to Motown
Kerryon Johnson might eventually become a key player for the Lions, but as part of a crowded...
-
2018 draft: Broncos nab Freeman
The Broncos rushing group added a physical bruiser in Oregon's Royce Freeman. He might just...
-
2018 draft: Ronald Jones to the Bucs
The Buccaneers found their running back in the second round, and Ronald Jones could be a stud...
-
2018 draft: Guice goes to D.C.
Derrius Guice might have slipped into the second round, but his landing spot with the Redskins...