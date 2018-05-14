Morris was claimed off waivers Monday by the Texans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Morris was waived by the Seahawks three days ago after spending a month under contract with the team. With Brandon Weeden and Joe Webb the only quarterbacks on the Texans' roster behind Deshaun Watson, Morris should have a legitimate shot at competing for a backup job this offseason.

