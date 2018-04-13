Morris is signing with Seattle, NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports.

Released by Indianapolis earlier in the week, Morris didn't take long to find a new home. He'll be the only quarterback behind Russell Wilson on the depth chart, though Seattle figures to address that situation in the coming weeks, considering Morris went undrafted in 2014 and has yet to take a snap in an NFL regular-season game. His best-case scenario is a shot to compete for the backup job during training camp.