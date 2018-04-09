Stephen Morris: Released by Washington
The Redskins waived Morris on Monday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
A 2014 undrafted free agent, Morris has spent time with the Eagles, Colts and Redskins, but he's yet to appear in a regular-season game. His long-shot odds to make the final roster in Washington took a hit when the team traded for Kevin Hogan on Friday. Morris will look to catch on elsewhere, merely hoping for a shot to compete for a No. 3 quarterback job.
