Morris was released by the Texans, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Morris was the fourth quarterback on the depth chart and was deemed superfluous after the Texans signed placekicker Nick Rose. With starting kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn nursing a minor injury that could prevent him from participating in this week's preseason matchup against the 49ers on Saturday, Rose was signed and a roster spot was needed. Morris has previous stints with Washington, Seattle, Philadelphia and Jacksonville, though hasn't yet appeared in a regular-season game.

