Hairston made the Texans' 53-man roster Tuesday, Brooks Kubena of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Hairston is an undrafted free agent that played linebacker and defensive end at Central Michigan in 2021 before converting to fullback during OTAs. He earned the roster spot over veteran free agent Andy Janovich and returning tight end/fullback Paul Quessenberry. Hairston is expected to be the lead back for fellow rookie Dameon Pierce on a run-heavy team. Houston head coach Lovie Smith cited as his favorite play of the preseason being a nine-yard run by Pierce out of an I-formation with Hairston lead-blocking.