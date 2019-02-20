Thurston Armbrister: Sent packing
Armbrister was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday, per the league's official transaction log.
Armbrister joined the Cardinals last November but he only appeared in one regular-season game with the team before landing on injured reserve with a hamstring injury. He'll now get a head start to find a new team ahead of the 2019 campaign.
More News
-
Cardinals' Thurston Armbrister: Placed on IR•
-
Cardinals' Thurston Armbrister: Promoted from practice squad•
-
Thurston Armbrister: Joins Arizona's practice squad•
-
Thurston Armbrister: Waived from IR•
-
Giants' Thurston Armbrister: Reverts to IR•
-
Thurston Armbrister: Drops to waivers with injury tag•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Best landing spot for Le'Veon Bell
Where will Le'Veon Bell keep first-round Fantasy value? Dave Richard has some ideas.
-
Best landing spot for Antonio Brown
If Antonio Brown is going to be on a new team in 2019, it better be one of these with a great...
-
Flacco to DEN: Does it matter?
What will trade acquisition Joe Flacco mean for the Broncos in Fantasy?
-
Hunt's outlook in Cleveland
Cleveland native Kareem Hunt will get a second chance with the Browns — but does it mean he'll...
-
Ranking nine new offensive coordinators
From long-time schemers to first-timers, the outlooks for the league's nine newest offensive...
-
How Zac Taylor will impact Bengals
Zac Taylor hasn't been around the NFL game very long and has barely more than one season's...