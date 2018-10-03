Thurston Armbrister: Waived from IR
The Giants waived Armbrister (undisclosed) from injured reserve Tuesday, per the NFL's transaction log.
Armbrister was reverted to IR after clearing waivers in late August. The 25-year-old defensive tackle has 30 games under his belt but hasn't appeared in a contest since 2016, when he posted 15 tackles for the Lions.
