The Cardinals signed Armbrister off their practice squad Friday, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

Armbrister's opportunity to join the 53-man roster comes with Deone Bucannon (chest) and Haason Reddick (neck) nursing significant injuries, and Josh Bynes (thumb) on injured reserve. It remains to be seen how the fourth-year pro will be used in Arizona's defense, but it seems likely that Armbrister will take most of his snaps on special teams.