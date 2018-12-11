Armbrister (hamstring) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday.

Armbrister was inactive for the two games he spent on Arizona's 53-man roster, and now lands on season-ending injured reserve with a hamstring injury. Jonathan Anderson will take Armbrister's spot on the Cardinals' active roster.

