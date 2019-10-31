Titans' Adoree' Jackson: Practices without limitations
Jackson (foot) was a full participant in Thursday's practice, John Glennon of The Athletic reports.
Jackson missed Week 8's tilt against the Buccaneers due to a foot issue, but he now appears back to full health. The third-year pro stands to play his usual rotational role in Tennessee's secondary against the Panthers on Sunday.
