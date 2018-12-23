Titans' Anthony Firkser: Totals 16 yards
Firkser hauled in two of his three targets for 16 yards in Saturday's 25-16 win over Washington.
Firkser failed to take advantage of the absence of Jonnu Smith (knee) for the second consecutive week. After catching at least three passes in four consecutive weeks, Firkser has just two catches in the past two weeks for a total of only 16 yards. His brief fantasy relevancy appears to have already disappeared.
