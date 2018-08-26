Titans' Blaine Gabbert: Logs bulk of playing time in preseason loss
Gabbert completed 16 of 24 passes for 158 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions in the Titans' 16-6 preseason loss to the Steelers on Saturday. He also lost a yard on his sole rush.
Coach Mike Vrabel afforded Gabbert the most work of his three quarterbacks by far, with Marcus Mariota putting up only eight pass attempts before exiting with 4:03 remaining in the first half. Gabbert looks to be an ideal backup, young enough to still be a viable option if asked to step in yet boasting a solid amount of starting experience on his resume. The 28-year-old isn't a threat to Mariota's starting job, but his performances through three preseason games (35-for-55 for 350 yards, two TDs, no INTs) imply that he'd be capable of keeping the Titans offense afloat for a certain period of time if the latter were to suffer an injury.
