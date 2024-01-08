Gabbert completed 15 of 30 passes for 154 yards, no touchdowns and one interception in Sunday's 13-12 win over the Chargers. He added five rushes for 46 yards.

The Chiefs locked in the No. 3 seed in the AFC in Week 17, so they opted to sit a number of their starters in Sunday's win. Patrick Mahomes (coach's decision) was among the inactives, which allowed Gabbert to appear in his second game of the season. He posted an uninspiring stat line but did manage to lead the team on a game-winning drive late in the fourth quarter, based primarily on a few scrambles that picked up a combined 39 yards. He'll find himself back on the bench throughout the Chiefs' postseason run.