The Chiefs are slated to sign Gabbert, Pat McAfee of the Pat McAfee Show reports.
With Chad Henne retiring after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win over the Eagles, Kansas City was in the market for a veteran backup to Patrick Mahomes. Gabbert fits the bill after serving as Tom Brady's No. 2 in Tampa Bay. 33-year-old Gabbert hasn't started a game since the 2018 season with the Titans.
