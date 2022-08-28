Gabbert completed five of seven attempts for 46 yards in the Buccaneers' 27-10 preseason loss to the Colts on Saturday night.

Gabbert was the second quarterback in with Tom Brady making his preseason debut, and the veteran backup was able to helm a nine-play, 81-yard scoring march that culminated in a Ke'Shawn Vaughn one-yard touchdown run. Gabbert saw action in all three exhibitions and was efficient in each, and he'll open the season in the familiar and typically low-volume role of backing up the highly durable Brady.