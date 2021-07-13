Farley (back) is making good progress, but he won't necessarily be ready for the start of training camp, according to Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official website.

Farley had surgery in late March to repair a herniated lumbar disc, about five weeks before going 22nd overall to Tennessee in the 2021 NFL Draft. He missed spring practices, as expected, but could be ready to take the field at some point in training camp. Farley could even push for the Week 1 start, perhaps competing with 2020 second-round pick Kristian Fulton and 2021 third-round pick Elijah Molden. The only sure starter is 32-year-old Janoris Jenkins, who was signed shortly after the Titans parted ways with Adoree' Jackson, their No. 1 corner last year.