Okonkwo recorded two receptions on three targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Jaguars.

The Titans had a positive game script for much of the contest, which limited passing volume. As a result, Okonkwo had a quiet close to the season. Despite a very inconsistent passing attack in Tennessee, he did manage to take a moderate step forward in his sophomore campaign by tallying 54 receptions for 528 yards and a touchdown. Okonkwo should have a significant role in the offense again in 2024, though his potential volume will ultimately be determined by whether DeAndre Hopkins is back with the team and any subsequent additions the Titans make to their pass-catching corps.