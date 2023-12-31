Okonkwo caught three passes for 34 yards on four targets in Sunday's 26-3 loss to Houston.

Okonkwo tried to do his part Sunday, but the Titans were clearly overmatched from the start. The matchup was complicated when rookie quarterback Will Levis left the game with a foot injury after just six pass attempts, though replacement Ryan Tannehill was effective enough (16 of 20 for 168 yards passing). Though Okonkwo is a talented and consistently effective player for Tennessee, his lack of opportunity in the Tennessee offense is equally consistent. No matter which quarterback lines up against Jacksonville in Week 18, Okonkwo seems doomed to swimming against the tide in most matchups.