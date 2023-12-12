Okonkwo recorded five receptions on six targets for 46 yards in Mondy's 28-27 win over Miami.

Okonkwo continued to see significant involvement in the Tennessee offense, as he now has at least five targets in five of seven games since Will Levis took over as the team's quarterback. Both his longest and most impactful reception came just prior to the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter, when he gained 16 yards to set up Derrick Henry for the game-winning score. Okonkwo has now topped 40 receiving yards in three consecutive games after failing to do so in any of Tennessee's first 10 matchups of the year.