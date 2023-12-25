Okonkwo recorded six catches on six targets for 63 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Seahawks.

Okonkwo had his best game of the season from both a reception and yardage perspective, though he has topped 60 yards twice in his last four contests. Sunday's performance was highlighted by a 12-yard touchdown catch -- his first of the year -- as well as long gains of 17 and 14 yards. Okonkwo has lacked explosiveness this season, though his involvement has been consistent as he has at least six targets in three of his last four contests.