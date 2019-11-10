Play

Hollister will be promoted from Tennessee's practice squad ahead of Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Paul Kuharsky of The Midday 180 reports.

Hollister will likely join the roster to cover for the expected absence of Corey Davis (hip), who's listed as questionable. While the Titans could well fall behind and be forced into passing situations, Hollister is unlikely to play much of a role in Sunday's game plan.

