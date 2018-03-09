Davis could benefit from simpler route combinations under new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur, ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe reports.

Davis struggled through a rookie campaign defined by injuries and inefficiency, catching 34 of 65 targets for 375 yards (5.8 YPT) in 11 regular-season games, though he did haul in nine of 15 passes for 98 yards and two scores in two playoff appearances. Marcus Mariota had an abysmal 51.2 passer rating when targeting Davis, in part due to the No. 5 overall pick's inconsistent route running. The Titans aren't too worried about that aspect in the long term, seemingly still convinced that Davis will develop into a bonafide No. 1 receiver sooner rather than later if he can just stay healthy. He should receive every chance to supplant Rishard Matthews as the team's top outside receiving threat, offering a superior combination of size and speed. Davis also stands to benefit from a new offensive system that likely will increase the overall volume of team pass attempts.