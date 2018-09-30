Titans' Corey Davis: Snags first career touchdown pass
Davis caught nine of 15 passes for 161 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 26-23 win over the Eagles.
When the Titans drafted Davis fifth overall in the 2017 draft, they probably hoped that he'd score his first touchdown a little sooner. Still, his timing was pretty darn good -- a leaping 10-yard grab in the final seconds of overtime to cap Tennessee's comeback. The second-year receiver made multiple clutch catches during the contest, including a 51-yard bomb downfield. Sunday was the first full game for Davis and a relatively healthy Marcus Mariota under new offensive coordinator Matt LaFleur -- who helped work wonders in recent seasons with the Falcons and Rams. They'll look to continue that strong start against and up-and-down Bills defense on Sunday.
