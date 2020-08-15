Evans showed explosion during one-on-one drills Friday during practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Evans slipped on a cone during one rep of the drill, but still managed to recover to beat the defender. It was one example of the explosiveness Evans displayed at Appalachian State, backed by his impressive performance at the 2020 NFL Combine. The third-round pick will work behind Derrick Henry limiting his role as rusher, but could he contribute as a receiver out of the backfield immediately.