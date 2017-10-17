Titans' DeMarco Murray: Gets 16 touches
Murray rushed 12 times for 40 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 36-22 win over the Colts. He also caught all four of his targets for 47 yards.
Murray gave the Titans the lead with a three-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter. While that marked his second score of the season, Murray's 16 touches were his second most thus far, trailing only Week 5's 18. That being said, Murray was handed seven fewer carries than teammate Derrick Henry, who finished with 131 yards and a touchdown of his own. Sporting two solid options, the Titans' share of backfield touches should be interesting to monitor in the coming weeks, starting this Sunday against the Browns.
