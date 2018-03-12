DeMarco Murray: Visiting Lions

Murray is scheduled to visit with the Lions on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reports.

Murray's search for a new home begins in Detroit after he was released by the Titans earlier in the week. The Lions struggled to find consistency in the backfield last season, ranking last in the league with 1,221 rushing yards. Both Ameer Abdullah and Theo Riddick remain under contract with the Lions for the 2018 season, so it remains to be seen how the Lions would juggle all three backs if Murray were to sign. The veteran back recorded 659 yards and six touchdowns on 184 carries in 2017.