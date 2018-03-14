DeMarco Murray: Visiting Seattle on Wednesday

Murray is scheduled to visit the Seahawks on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Released by the Titans last week, Murray previously visited the Lions on Monday and left town without a contract. Regardless of where the veteran lands, he'll likely have to settle for an opportunity to compete for a role in a backfield committee coming off a 2017 campaign in which he averaged only 3.6 yards per carry despite playing behind a solid offensive line. While no longer an explosive runner, the 30-year-old is still a strong pass protector and competent receiver. The Lions and Seahawks both need an early down thumper more so than a pass-catching threat.