DeMarco Murray: Titans move on

The Titans will release Murray, the team's official site reports.

In his second season with the Titans, Murray ran for 659 yards and six TDs on 184 carries in 2017. In the wake of his looming departure, Derrick Henry is poised to take over as Tennessee's lead running back. Murray, who turned 30 in February, will thus enter free agency as one of the top available options at his position and should have no problem landing a key role in another team's 2018 backfield.