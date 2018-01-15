Titans' DeMarco Murray: Doesn't require knee procedure

Murray, who suffered a knee injury Dec. 24, doesn't need surgery at this point, according to the Titans' official site.

The injury kept Murray out of the Titans' regular-season finale, as well as the team's two postseason contests, but the veteran back suggests that he could have returned to the field this coming weekend, had Tennessee advanced to the AFC championship game. On the heels of recording 1,287 rushing yards and 12 total touchdowns in 2016, while also catching 53 passes for 377 yards, Murray carried 184 times for 659 yards, while catching 39 passes 266 yards in 2017, en route to scoring seven times in 15 games. Murray's volume decreased this past season, while second-year power back Derrick Henry's increased. Looking ahead, Murray indicates that he hopes to return to the team to work in tandem with Henry in 2018, but noted "we'll see how things unfold and go from there." Murray is currently under contract with the Titans through the 2019 season, but the Tennessean points out that the running back's deal includes no further guaranteed money. With that in mind, it's not hard to imagine the Titans cutting Murray this offseason, unless his contract is restructured.