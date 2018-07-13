DeMarco Murray: Announcing retirement
Murray will announce his retirement from football Friday afternoon, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Murray recently said he wanted to sign with a team before training camp, but he apparently changed his mind at some point this week, likely realizing that he'd need to settle for a contract without significant guaranteed money or a sure-fire role. After putting up 1,664 scrimmage yards and 12 touchdowns his first season in Tennessee, the 30-year-old back struggled with injuries and general ineffectiveness throughout 2017, averaging just 3.6 yards on 184 carries and 6.8 yards on 39 receptions. Assuming he doesn't change his mind, Murray will finish his career with 7,174 rushing yards, 2,165 receiving yards and 55 touchdowns in 99 games. He'll be best remembered for a 392-1,845-12 rushing line with the 2014 Cowboys, followed by a clunker of a season for Chip Kelly's Eagles in 2015. ESPN.com's Cameron Wolfe expects Murray to pursue a career in broadcasting, something he's hinted at in the past.
