DeMarco Murray: Visiting Dolphins

Murray is scheduled to visit the Dolphins on Sunday, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Murray has also visited the Lions and Seahawks since being released by the Titans last week. Kenyon Drake stepped in as the Dolphins' starter after the team traded away Jay Ajayi and found some success down the stretch, but a more proven running back could benefit the team. The 30-year-old saw a reduced workload in 2017 with Derrick Henry taking over the Titans backfield, totaling 659 rushing yards and six touchdowns on 184 carries.