Titans' Derrick Henry: Finds rhythm in second half

Henry carried the ball 20 times for 78 yards and a touchdown in Week 5 against the Bills. He was not targeted in the passing game.

Henry got only five carries in the first half, with the Titans maintaining only two drives of more than three plays. Things improved in the second half, as Henry found the end zone from one yard away and also saw more consistent involvement in the offense. While Henry's minimal involvement in the passing game lowers both his floor and ceiling, he's a major driving force behind the Titans' inconsistent offense and is no longer splitting the backfield with Dion Lewis. Henry will look to find the end zone for the fifth time in six games in the team's Week 6 matchup against the Broncos.