Henry had 19 carries for 88 yards with a touchdown and one reception for 11 yards against Seattle on Sunday. He also completed his only pass attempt for a 12-yard touchdown in the 20-17 loss.

Henry rebounded quickly from his worst game of the season against Houston last week by scoring both of Tennessee's touchdowns in Sunday's narrow loss to Seattle. The 29-year-old got a stagnant Titans offense going in the first quarter when he lined up out of the gun and threw his second passing touchdown of the season. Henry has provided fantasy managers with at least two touchdowns in four out of his last five contests. The star tailback will seek vengeance in a rematch against the Texans next Sunday, who held Henry to 10 yards on 20 combined touches in Week 15.