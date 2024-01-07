Henry rushed the ball 19 times for 153 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 win over Jacksonville.

In what is likely to be his final game as a Titan, Henry delivered a vintage performance to help the team to an upset win. His longest gain of the day went for 69 yards on a run up the middle, which set up a touchdown to DeAndre Hopkins two plays later. Henry also took a trip to the end zone himself earlier in the contest, ripping off an 18-yard run off the left end for his 12th touchdown of the year. Henry topped 1,000 rushing yards for the fifth time in his career and now has double-digit scores in six consecutive seasons as he heads to free agency.