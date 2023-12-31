Henry rushed the ball 12 times for 42 yards in Sunday's 26-3 loss to the Texans. He was targeted once but did not record a catch.

Henry was limited by game script, as the Titans found themselves down by 20 points before halftime. He was held to his lowest carry total since Week 11 as a result and was held under 50 rushing yards for the third time in his last four games. He's masked his yardage shortcomings by finding the end zone twice in four of his last six games, though he's become an unreliable weekly option down the stretch of the fantasy season.