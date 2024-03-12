Henry is signing a two-year contract with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It's a match that's been rumored all offseason, after the Ravens infamously attempted just six RB carries in an AFC Championship Game loss to Kansas City. For Henry, it'll be the first change of scenery in his pro career, following an eight-year stint with the Titans that featured five 1,000-yard rushing seasons, including three over 1,500 and one over 2,000. He led the league with 280 carries in 2023 and hit paydirt 12 times, though he averaged a career-low 4.17 yards per attempt whilst ceding nearly half of Tennessee's backfield snaps to rookie Tyjae Spears. There's reason to believe the 30-year-old's YPC mark will rebound with the move to Baltimore, where he'll have superior QB play and likely a better offensive line. Henry's contract reportedly has a base value of $16 million over two years, with $9 million guaranteed and then another $4 million available via incentives.